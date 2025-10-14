Vietnam aims to join world’s top 30 economies by 2030

VIETNAM has set a goal of having its gross domestic product (GDP) among the world’s top 30 economies and ranked third among Asean countries by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh said on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Vietnam also aims to maintain an average annual GDP growth rate of 10 percent or higher during the 2026-2030 period, Vietnam News Agency quoted him as saying.

The country’s GDP per capita is expected to reach about 8,500 U.S. dollars by 2030, according to Binh.

Data from the National Statistics Office showed that Vietnam’s GDP grew 7.85 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2025. / Xinhua