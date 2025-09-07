Vietnam draws 13.9M visitors in 8 months

VIETNAM welcomed 13.9 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2025, marking a 21.7 percent year-on-year increase, the National Statistics Office said on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Of the total, arrivals by air reached 11.9 million, accounting for 85.2 percent, while those entering by road totaled 1.9 million, making up 13.4 percent.

More than 10.9 million foreign visitors came from Asian countries, a 21.3 percent rise compared to the same period last year, the office said.

Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international arrivals this year, local daily Thanh Nien reported Saturday. / XINHUA