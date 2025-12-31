Vietnam records 21.5 million in international arrivals in 2025

VIETNAM is estimated to have received 21.5 million in international arrivals in 2025, local daily Nhan Dan reported Monday, citing the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

The Southeast Asian country is also expected to welcome 135.5 million domestic tourists this year, according to the report. Total tourism revenue is estimated to exceed 1 quadrillion Vietnamese dong (about $39.8 billion). Vietnam targets 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic tourists in 2026, with tourism revenue projected to surpass 1.12 quadrillion Vietnamese dong. / XINHUA