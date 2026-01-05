Vietnam welcomes 3.5M tourist visits during New Year holiday

VIETNAM welcomed about 3.5 million tourist arrivals during the four-day New Year holiday from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2026, according to data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, local daily Suc Khoe & Doi Song reported Monday, Jan. 5.

Southern hub Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of arrivals at about 1.24 million, up 65 percent year-

on-year.

The city received more than 75,700 foreign visitors during the period, marking an 83 percent increase from the same period last year.

Other destinations attracting large numbers of tourists included the northern provinces of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh, the southern province of Lam Dong, and the capital Hanoi.

The tourism authority said the holiday, which lasted for four days, provided favorable conditions for domestic tourism growth.

Vietnam’s tourism sector aims to welcome 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic visits in 2026. / XINHUA