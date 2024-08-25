War-weary Ukraine marks 33 years of independence

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine somberly marked its 33rd Independence Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, setting the usual fireworks, parades and concerts aside to commemorate thousands of civilians and soldiers killed in the ongoing war with Russia.

Social media was flooded with messages of gratitude and support as Ukrainians greeted each other from around the country and thanked soldiers who are on the front lines.

“Independence is the silence we experience when we lose our people,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared to the nation in a video posted on Telegram. “Independence descends into the shelter during an air raid, only to endure and rise again and again to tell the enemy: ‘You will achieve nothing.’”

In the capital of Kyiv, people who had traveled from various regions of the nation paraded in festive “vyshyvankas,” shirts of many colors enhanced with adornments, including the traditional white shirt with red embroidery. Some posed for pictures in front of the country’s blue-and-yellow flag and an “I Love Ukraine” sign that had been placed near a makeshift memorial to fallen soldiers.

Ukraine declared independence from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991. Russia launched a full-scale invasion on the country on Feb. 24, 2022. More than 11,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to the United Nations, which has indicated that the toll could be higher. In February, the war’s second anniversary, Zelenskyy had said that 35,000 soldiers had been killed.

“We can celebrate this holiday thanks to our soldiers — because of them we live,” said Oksana Stavnycha, who traveled to Kyiv from the central region of Vinnytsia with her seven-year-old daughter and husband. They planned to lay flowers to honor Ukraine’s fallen soldiers.

“The price of our independence is very high, and every day many men give up their lives for it,” Stavnycha added.

Zelenskyy recorded his address to the nation in the northeastern town of Sumy, near Russia’s Kursk region where Ukrainian forces made a surprise incursion earlier this month. The move marked a startling turn to the war and added a new front.

Ukraine quickly seized considerable Russian territory, including scores of small towns, and captured hundreds of Russian soldiers, part of an effort to counter Russia’s grinding advances in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The military now claims to hold 1,200 square kilometers of territory, and in the past week, has launched drone attacks on strategic bridges and on Russian airfields and drone bases.

“Those who seek to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own soil,” Zelenskyy said in his address. “And those who sought to turn our lands into a buffer zone should now worry that their own country doesn’t become a buffer federation. This is how independence responds.” / AP