Warriors beat Lakers in Summer League semis

GOLDEN State Warriors edged out the Los Angeles Lakers, 92-88, in the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday (Sunday, July 19, 2026, PH time).

Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, delivered a clutch game, scoring seven of his 15 points in the critical stretches of the fourth quarter, including two free throws with just 14 seconds to play.

Lendeborg also hauled down four rebounds and dished out three assists. The Warriors also leaned on strong offensive outings from Graham Ike and LJ Cryer, who chipped in 16 markers apiece, while Chance McMillian added 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors advanced to the NBA Summer League finals for the first time since 2013 and are set to play the Memphis Grizzlies today for the championship.

Adou Thiero racked up a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort for the Lakers. / RSC