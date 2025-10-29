Warriors cruise past Clippers; Bucks, Thunder rally for wins

JIMMY Butler scored 21 points with five rebounds and five assists, and Stephen Curry added 19 points and eight assists as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 98-79 on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, PH time).

Curry shot 7-for-15 — marking just the sixth time in his 17-year career he wasn’t among Golden State’s 20-point scorers — one night after four teammates reached that mark in the win over Memphis.

Butler and Moses Moody hit back-to-back three-pointers late in the third quarter to spark a 10-2 run that gave the Warriors a 78-63 lead entering the fourth.

Brandin Podziemski, coming off a 23-point outing against the Grizzlies, finished with 12 points, while Quinten Post added 12 points on four three-pointers and eight rebounds.

James Harden scored all 20 of his points before halftime, and Kawhi Leonard had 18 points and five rebounds for Los Angeles. The game featured wild swings — a 13-point second quarter for Golden State followed by a 14-point third for the Clippers.

Harden’s three-pointer with 41 seconds left in the first half capped a 24-6 run, giving L.A. a 49-46 edge at the break.

However, the Clippers went cold from deep, shooting just 6-of-33 from three-point range and 36.6 percent overall. Ivica Zubac added 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Bucks 121, Knicks 111

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered Milwaukee with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, leading a second-half comeback from a 12-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 121-111.

Ryan Rollins chipped in a career-high 25 points for the Bucks. Jalen Brunson scored 36 for New York but appeared to injure his leg in the fourth quarter, a moment that triggered Milwaukee’s decisive 8-0 run.

As Brunson fell and lost the ball, Antetokounmpo stole it and dunked to tie the game at 103-103 with 6:13 left. He later put the Bucks ahead for good on a driving layup. Mikal Bridges added 24 points for the Knicks, who saw their five-game winning streak against the Bucks snapped.

Thunder 107, Kings 101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a comeback 107-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings, keeping the defending champions undefeated at 5-0.

After shooting just 1-for-9 in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back with nine points in the fourth. Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell each added 18 points for Oklahoma City.

Zach LaVine scored 23, DeMar DeRozan 19, and Domantas Sabonis tallied 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Kings. Russell Westbrook, making his first start of the season, finished with 16 points and nine boards.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117, while the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Washington Wizards 139-134 in overtime.