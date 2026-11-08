Warriors extend fiery streak to 7 games

THE Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic, 126-119, in overtime to capture their seventh consecutive victory in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the Chase Center in California on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, PH time).

The Warriors became the first team since the 1950-51 Boston Celtics to bounce back from a 0-3 start to the season and reel off seven

straight wins.

Golden State climbed to fourth in the standings with a 7-3 (win-loss) record, re-energizing its fanbase after the franchise finished just 10th last season.

As usual, Stephen Curry carried the load for the Warriors with an explosive 41-point outing, getting major support from rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who tallied 23 points and eight rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski chipped in 15 points, and Georges Niang added 11, while veteran Draymond Green dished out a game-high 13 assists alongside six rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and two points.

The Magic leaned on Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., who both recorded double-doubles. Wagner erupted for 30 points and 11 assists, while Carter delivered 19 points and 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Orlando entered the matchup shorthanded, missing Desmond Bane (illness), Paolo Banchero (sprained right ankle), Jonathan Isaac (left knee management), and Jalen Suggs (bruised right knee).

Meanwhile, the Warriors remained without scorer Jimmy Butler. / RSC