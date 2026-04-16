Warriors rally, stay alive

STEPHEN Curry delivered a dominant second half, scoring 27 of his 35 points after the break, as the Golden State Warriors rallied past the Los Angeles Clippers, 126-121, to advance in the NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday night (Thursday, April 16, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Al Horford added four three-pointers, including key baskets in the fourth quarter, as the 10th-seeded Warriors erased a 13-point deficit and closed the game on a 16-6 run. Curry’s seventh triple broke a tie with 50.4 seconds remaining, sealing the comeback.

Golden State also tightened its defense late, holding Kawhi Leonard scoreless in the fourth quarter until the final 16 seconds.

With the win, Curry, Draymond Green, and the battle-tested Warriors moved within one victory of a playoff berth despite finishing the regular season at 37-45 and losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending injury in January.

The Warriors will face Phoenix on Friday (Saturday in PH), with the winner advancing to meet defending champion Oklahoma City in the first round.

Leonard finished with 21 points for the Clippers, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Bennedict Mathurin led Los Angeles with 23 points, while Darius Garland added 21 and eight assists.

The Clippers led 98-85 with 9:53 remaining, but Curry sparked Golden State’s comeback alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points, and the 39-year-old Horford.

Curry, who recently returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for 27 games, ignited the Warriors in the third quarter, scoring 16 points in a six-minute stretch to keep them within striking distance.

Horford then took over in the fourth, drilling three late three-pointers. A layup by Gui Santos cut the deficit to one, 114-115, before Horford’s fourth triple gave Golden State a 117-115 lead with just over two minutes left.

Despite finishing the season 42-40, the Clippers dropped to the No. 9 seed after late losses to Portland, forcing them into a tougher play-in path that ultimately ended their playoff hopes.

76ers 109, Magic 97

In the other game, the Philadelphia 76ers secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic, the AP reported.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, while V.J. Edgecombe added 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Sixers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid. Philadelphia will open its first-round series on Sunday (Monday in PH) in Boston.

Orlando will get another chance to qualify, hosting Charlotte on Friday for the No. 8 seed and a matchup against Detroit.

The Hornets advanced after a narrow 127-126 victory over Miami on Tuesday, highlighted by Miles Bridges’ game-saving block on Davion Mitchell at the buzzer.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball is expected to play despite being fined $35,000 for a tripping incident involving Bam Adebayo that led to the Miami forward’s injury. / LBG