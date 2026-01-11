Wembanyama finds rhythm late as Spurs edge Celtics

VICTOR Wembanyama shook off a slow start to score 16 of his 21 points in the second half, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night (Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Wembanyama sealed the win with a clutch jumper with 19.2 seconds remaining.

The French phenom, playing his third game since returning from a sore knee, didn’t score until midway through the second quarter but caught fire in the third, at one stretch scoring nine straight points to wipe out a Boston lead.

De’Aaron Fox added 21 points for San Antonio and came up with a key steal late, while Keldon Johnson posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, highlighted by a go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Derrick White led all scorers with 29 points for Boston in his return to San Antonio, but the Celtics couldn’t close it out.

Boston led 87-84 after a Baylor Scheierman three-pointer, but the Spurs answered with a decisive 9-2 run to take control. The loss was just Boston’s third in its last 12 games, the AP reported.

Clippers 98, Pistons 92

The Los Angeles Clippers erased a 19-point deficit and stunned the Detroit Pistons 98-92.

The AP report said Detroit was severely short-handed, missing its top three scorers, including Cade Cunningham. Even so, the Pistons still carried a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Clippers tightened up defensively.

Los Angeles closed the game on a 28-8 run, forcing 12 Detroit turnovers in the final period alone.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points, while John Collins scored 25, including the go-ahead basket with two minutes remaining.

James Harden nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 146-134, Indiana Pacers cruised past Miami Heat 123-99, Chicago Bulls handled Dallas Mavericks 125-107, and Charlotte delivered the most dominant performance of the night with a 150-95 road victory at Utah.

/ LBG