VICTOR Wembanyama outscored all of the New Orleans Pelicans’ starters in the first half of their National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, PH time).

The 7-foot-4 big man tallied 32 points, while the entire Pelicans team managed just 26 points in the first half.

By game’s end, Wembanyama finished with 50 points, marking his second 50-point performance this season.

The Spurs went on to dominate the Pelicans, 114-91.

Wembanyama also exploded for 52 points in their win over the Dallas Mavericks on November 4. Both of those explosive outings came while San Antonio (14-3) put together a 14-1 run following its 0-2 start.

Wembanyama, still only 22 years old, has tied Spurs legend David Robinson for the second-most 50-plus-point games in franchise history with three. George Gervin, a Basketball Hall of Famer like Robinson, leads the way with five. / RSC