Wemby dominates on halloween night

SAN Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama arrived at the Frost Bank Center dressed as monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher series and dominated the game on Halloween on Saturday night (Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2026, PH time) in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Spurs asserted their mastery over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-111, with 7-foot-4 Wembanyama at the helm, dropping a whopping 43 points, along with seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists.

Wembanyama put up 20 points early in the game, becoming the first Spurs player since Hall of Famer Tim Duncan in 2001 to score at least 20 points in the first half for three consecutive games.

Dylan Harper had a regular-season career high with 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox chipped in 22 points and led the team with eight rebounds and seven dimes.

The Timberwolves played without superstar and prolific scorer Anthony Edwards, who continues to recover following a successful knee surgery.

Ayo Dosunmu led Minnesota with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points each.

Wembanyama went viral on social media upon arriving at the arena dressed as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series as his Halloween costume. / RSC