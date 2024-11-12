Wemby joins elite group

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had another monstrous outing that put him in the record books among some impressive company.

Wembanyama had 34 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 116-96 on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, PH time).

It was Wembanyama’s 82nd career game, giving the 7-foot-3 No. 1 pick in 2023 from France a full season of games played.

And with his outstanding performance, Wembanyama joined Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Blake Griffin, and Sidney Wicks as the only players in league history with 1,700 points, 800 rebounds, and 300 assists in their first 82 games.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul, who added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs on Monday, believes the league has not yet seen the best from Wembanyama.

“I wish you guys could see the work that goes in day and day out,” Spurs veteran point guard Chris Paul said. “You know how talented he is, but his will to want to get better. His will to want to work on things. The more games we play, I think we all will get more and more familiar with each other.”

Wembanyama was named Rookie of the Year and was second to fellow countryman Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year last season. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and led the league at 3.6 blocks in 71 games.

Aside from averaging 4.0 blocks, his numbers are slightly down this season, but he is feeling better after a long summer spent helping France win silver in the Paris Olympics.

Wembanyama had 24 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks in a 111-110 loss to Utah on Saturday. He set a career-high for 3-pointers by shooting 6 for 9 against the Jazz.

It was Wembanyama’s third career game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, and five 3-pointers. It’s the most in league history, surpassing two such games by Boston center Kristaps Porzingis.

Wembanyama was 6 for 12 on 3-pointers against the Kings to match his career-high.

After a sluggish start that saw his 3-point shooting dip to 25%, Wembanyama is 14 for 27 on 3-pointers in his last three games.

“I’m just taking better 3s,” Wembanyama said. “Yeah, of course it’s feeling better. I’m 20, I’m hoping for some years it’s going to keep feeling better and better. There is no reason for it to feel worse.”

De’Aron Fox had 24 points, Domantas Sabonis finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points for Sacramento.

San Antonio snapped a four-game skid against Sacramento.

Harrison Barnes had 10 points in his first game against Sacramento since being traded to San Antonio in the offseason.

Sacramento forced only four turnovers in the second half after collecting 12 in the first half. The first-half turnovers resulted in 18 points, but the Kings were unable to continue the defensive pressure against the Spurs in the second half.

Julian Champagnie had 13 points on 3-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers for the Spurs. Champagnie has 159 career 3-pointers, setting the franchise mark for the most 3s in the first 100 games and besting the previous mark of 153 by Gary Neal.

Devin Vassell hit consecutive 3-pointers to snap a 3 1/2-minute scoreless drought in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Vassell was fouled on his second 3-pointer, enabling him to add a free throw that put the Spurs up 82-67 with 2:32 remaining in the third.

San Antonio had a season-high 22 3-pointers after setting a season-best with 16 against Utah on Saturday.

Cavaliers 119, Bulls 113

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 to become the eighth NBA team to begin a season with 12 straight wins.

Darius Garland scored 17 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers scored at least 110 points for the 11th time.

Garland rolled in a layup with 24 seconds left, and Mitchell made two free throws to help close it out.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Coby White and Nicola Vucevic each had 20 points.

The Bulls opened a nine-point lead with 4:26 left in the third quarter before Cleveland bounced back late for a second straight game.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 134-128, Houston Rockets drubbed Washington Wizards 107-92, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the New Orleans Pelicans 107-105. / AP