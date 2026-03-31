Wemby sets DD mark

VICTOR Wembanyama racked up a season-high 41 points and 16 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in PH).

In the process, the young phenom set a new NBA record for the fastest double-double in league history, according to the Associated Press.

Wembanyama finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 8 minutes and 31 seconds of playing time, grabbing his 10th rebound 1:55 into the second quarter.

The feat eclipsed the previous mark set by Jim Washington of the St. Louis Hawks, who recorded a double-double in nine minutes against the New York Knicks on March 6, 1966.

Wembanyama capped his big night with a driving one-handed dunk midway through the fourth quarter. He shot 17-for-27 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, marking his 14th game this season with at least 30 points.

Stephon Castle added 21 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which extended its streak to nine straight wins.

For Chicago, Tre Jones led the way with 23 points in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to the Bulls as part of the deal that brought De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. Leonard Miller had 21 points, while Collin Sexton added 20 as the Bulls dropped their fourth straight game.

The Spurs had six players score in double figures and pushed their lead to as many as 29 points in the third quarter.

Chicago took the court just two hours after waiving Jaden Ivey for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Ivey, who is injured, did not travel with the team during its four-game road trip.

The news did not affect the Bulls early, as a one-handed slam by Matas Buzelis gave Chicago a 5-2 lead and prompted an early timeout from Spurs coach Mitch Johnson just 71 seconds into the game. San Antonio quickly responded with a 20-13 run, fueled by Wembanyama’s fast start.

In other games, the Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109, Atlanta Hawks beat Boston Celtics 112-102, Phoenix won 131-105 at Memphis, Minnesota triumphed 124-94 over Dallas, Cleveland beat Utah 122-113, Los Angeles Lakers defeated Washington Wizards 120-101, and the Oklahoma City Thunder edged the Detroit Pistons 114-110 in overtime. / LBG