Wemby vs. The Pack

THE well-rested San Antonio Spurs will clash with the wounded Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Game 1 is on Monday, May 4, 2026 (PH time).

It is the first time in 25 years that the Spurs and Timberwolves battle in the postseason; the last time was in 2001 in the first round of the playoffs.

The two franchises have never played against each other in the West semis until this Monday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The recently named NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama will spearhead the Spurs, who have rested well enough after eliminating the Portland Trail Blazers in just five games.

Wembanyama, a towering 7-foot-4 bigman with elite agility and guard-like skills, averages 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks

this season.

For the Timberwolves, they will be coming in the series fired up after pulling off an upset against the No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets, 4-2, in their first-round playoff series.

Even without superstar Anthony Edwards and reliable player Donte DiVincenzo due to injuries, the Timberwolves were able to tame Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

As per reports, Minnesota is still not expecting the return of Edwards, who is suffering from a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension.

With the absence of Edwards, the Timberwolves will expect high plays from the whole pack with Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota will be missing the 28.8 points, five rebounds and 3.7 assists average from the explosive Edwards.

When the Spurs and the Timberwolves once played in the postseason two decades ago, the Spurs had bigman Tim Duncan and David Robinson, while the Timberwolves had Kevin Garnett.

Wembanyama is also set to face his mentor and fellow French team player Gobert in this best-of-seven series. / RSC