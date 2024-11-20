Westbrook marks 200th triple-double

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook posted the 200th triple-double of his career on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, PH time) in a win over Memphis.

The NBA recordholder for triple-doubles reached the milestone late in a 122-110 victory.

The 36-year-old Westbrook finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists, and it took him until the final minutes to accomplish the feat.

With 1:28 left, Westbrook was one rebound shy of the triple-double when center Dario Saric missed a 3-pointer. Westbrook grabbed his only offensive rebound of the game.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, while Christian Braun finished with 19 points.

Santi Aldama led Memphis with 28 points, matching his career high. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16 points.

It was the second straight game between the two teams. Memphis defeated Denver 105-90 on Sunday. The Nuggets had lost two straight, the slide coinciding with the absence of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic who missed his third straight game Tuesday for personal reasons.

After Sunday’s loss to the Grizzlies, Denver coach Michael Malone encouraged his team to play more physical. Denver started the game with much more fire on Tuesday, forcing Memphis turnovers with more aggressive defense.

Memphis is one of the worst teams in the league at protecting the ball, committing 16.6 turnovers a game. The Grizzlies already had 14 in the first half, leading to 16 Denver points and a double-digit Nuggets lead at the break.

Memphis was already reeling at halftime trailing 68-57, and Denver opened the second half outscoring Memphis 15-1 to take the lead to 83-58, enough of a buffer to withstand Memphis’ rally in the fourth.

Denver did not shoot well in Sunday’s loss to Memphis, connecting on 41.7%. In Tuesday’s victory, the percentage was much better at 48.5%. The Nuggets are now 8-0 when they shoot better than 45%. Meanwhile, Memphis is winless in NBA Cup games, 0-6 over the last two seasons.

Celtics 120, Cavaliers 117

BOSTON — The defending NBA champions held off the league’s hottest team, with Jayson Tatum scoring 33 points and adding 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 120-117 victory over Cleveland and hand the Cavaliers their first loss after 15 straight wins to open the season.

Cleveland cut a 21-point deficit to two in the third quarter, and Donovan Mitchell hit a rainbow 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to make it a four-point game. Tatum sank one of two free throws, and then clobbered Mitchell at the other end, leaving the Cavaliers guard on the floor in need of medical attention.

Mitchell eventually stepped to the line and sank both free throws, but Boston inbounded the ball without trouble and passed it downcourt for an easy Al Horford dunk to clinch it.

Tatum sank six of Boston’s 22 3-pointers and added seven assists for Boston’s third straight win.

Mitchell scored 35 points, and Evan Mobley had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were the fourth team in NBA history to open the season with 15 wins in a row. The 15-game winning streak was longest in Cavaliers franchise history.

Cleveland was an early surprise as the top team in the Eastern Conference, but it knows it will not be easy to get past Boston, should they meet in the playoffs.

The Celtics scored 19 of the last 26 points in the second quarter to turn a five-point lead into a 65-48 advantage at the break. Cleveland cut a 21-point deficit to two points in the third.

The Celtics were 14 for 22 from 3-point range in the first half. They were up by five points with 5:05 left when they hit four straight 3’s, and six in all down the stretch, opening a 65-48 halftime lead.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Utah Jazz 124-118, San Antonio Spurs fended off Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104, Dallas Mavericks topped New Orleans Pelicans 132-91, and the Brooklyn Nets won 116-115 over the Charlotte Hornets. / AP