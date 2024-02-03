Westbrook reaches 25K career points

KAWHI Leonard scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half, Russell Westbrook became the 25th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points and the Los Angeles Clippers put on an offensive show in a 136-125 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night (Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 PH time).

Los Angeles got off to a slow start while trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, but scored 109 points in the final three periods. They shot 59.6 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent on 3-pointers.

Westbrook added 23 points and nine assists, and Paul George scored 18 points for the Clippers, who have won seven of eight.