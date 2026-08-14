Westbrook recruited to play in Big 3 League

FOLLOWING his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Russell Westbrook received an offer to play in another league, the Big3 organized by rapper and songwriter Ice Cube.

The Big3 league, founded in 2017, is a 3-on-3 professional basketball league that has featured famous players who once played in the NBA.

Among the players who played in the league were Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Joe Johnson, Amar’e Stoudemire, DeMarcus Cousins and Dwight Howard, among others.

Ice Cube made his offer during The Pat McAfee Show, saying that the Big 3 league is waiting for Westbrook, who’s considered one of the top point guards in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook shared on his social media on Wednesday (Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, PH time) that he is retiring from professional basketball after 18 remarkable years in the NBA.

Westbrook has played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. / RSC