Williams sisters ready for one more run at women’s doubles

SERENA and Venus Williams are teaming up again at the US Open, receiving a wild card Wednesday (Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, PH time) to play doubles at the tournament they won twice.

The sisters will return to Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2022, when they lost in the first round in what was expected to be Serena’s final US Open appearance, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The Williams sisters are 27-7 in nine US Open doubles appearances and won the tournament in 1999 and 2009. Their 14 Grand Slam doubles titles also include Olympic gold medals in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

Serena, 44, returned to competitive tennis this summer after a four-year absence. She and Venus were scheduled to play doubles at Wimbledon, but Serena withdrew after injuring her knee during a singles loss.

The sisters then reunited at the Cincinnati Open, where they lost in the first round.

Serena teamed with Carlos Alcaraz in mixed doubles at the US Open on Tuesday, winning their opening match before falling in the quarterfinals. Venus, 46, is entered in the women’s singles tournament.

Serena chose not to compete in singles at the US Open, where she won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, but accepted wild cards into both mixed and women’s doubles.

The sisters won their first US Open doubles title in 1999, the same year Serena captured her first Grand Slam singles championship in New York.

Their dominance as a doubles team peaked about a decade later. They won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2009 before adding another US Open title that year.

They won the Australian Open again in 2010 and followed it with a French Open triumph, making them the holders of all four major doubles titles at the time.

The Williams sisters also shared the No. 1 ranking in women’s doubles for eight weeks.

The first round of the US Open women’s doubles tournament begins Sept. 3. / LBG