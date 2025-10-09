Wilson’s buzzer-beater lifts Aces past Mercury for 3-0 lead

THE Las Vegas Aces nearly let a 17-point lead slip away in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. But with five seconds left and the game tied, there was no panic — not when four-time MVP A’ja Wilson was on the floor.

Wilson hit a turnaround jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining, capping a dominant 34-point, 14-rebound performance and lifting the Aces past the Phoenix Mercury 90-88 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, PH time) for a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Aces can clinch their third championship in four seasons with a win in Game 4 on Friday (Saturday in PH) in Phoenix.

Las Vegas led 76-59 entering the fourth quarter, but Phoenix rallied behind Kahleah Copper’s three-pointer to cut it to 84-83 with just over three minutes left. DeWanna Bonner tied it twice in the final 90 seconds, including two free throws with 1:01 remaining to make it 88-all.

That set up Wilson’s game-winner. She took an entry pass from Chelsea Gray, turned, and buried a jumper over Alyssa Thomas and Bonner as the home crowd groaned. Bonner’s final shot at the buzzer missed.

“I feel like in that moment, if a coach has to tell you what to do, I’m not doing my job,” Wilson said. “Becky just drew up a play — it wasn’t even really a play — it was pretty much what you saw. I’m appreciative that she trusts me in those moments.”

Wilson made 11 of 20 shots and added four assists, continuing her stellar postseason run. She is averaging more than 26 points through 11 playoff games and has now scored a WNBA-record 291 total postseason points. Jackie Young added 21 points for Las Vegas.

Bonner led the Mercury with 25 points, Satou Sabally added 24, and Copper scored 17 — 11 of them in the fourth quarter. Thomas was one assist short of a triple-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabally left the game with 4:26 left after colliding with Young and falling awkwardly into Kierstan Bell, hitting her head. She remained on the floor for several minutes before being helped off. Coach Nate Tibbetts said afterward there was no immediate update on her condition.

Las Vegas jumped ahead early with a 17-0 run in the first quarter to lead 21-8 and never trailed. Jewell Loyd came off the bench to hit four three-pointers in less than two minutes, helping the Aces to a 55-43 halftime lead. They finished 9 of 16 from beyond the arc, including a combined six from bench players Loyd and Dana Evans.

Tibbetts said his team must improve defensively after giving up 89 and 91 points in the first two games.

“We’re not into moral victories,” Tibbetts said. “This was a game we wanted to get, needed to get. But the way we competed shows the character of our team.” / From the wires