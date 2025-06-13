Wimbledon ups prizes

WIMBLEDON’S total prize money has reached a record £53.5 million (approximately $73 million), with singles champions each set to receive £3 million ($4 million), officials at the All England Club announced on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

This year’s prize pot marks a seven percent increase from last year, totaling £3.5 million ($6.8 million) more, and is double the amount offered a decade ago.

All England Club chair Deborah Jevans highlighted the significant growth over the past decade, stating, “We’re immensely proud of the fact that if you look back 10 years, you can see the increase over that period and seven percent this year.” She added that the increase reflects engagement and responsiveness to player feedback.

The 2025 singles champions’ earnings represent an 11.1 percent jump from the previous year, a move that comes amid escalating player calls for a larger share of Grand Slam profits. Even players exiting in the first round of singles will see a 10 percent increase, receiving £66,000.

Jevans also addressed broader challenges in professional tennis beyond Grand Slam prize money.

“The focus on just the prize money at four events, the Grand Slams, does not get to the heart of what the challenge is for tennis,” she noted.

She emphasized issues such as players lacking an offseason and increasing injury concerns, reiterating Wimbledon’s willingness to collaborate with tours to find solutions.

Wimbledon is scheduled to start on June 30 and runs until July 13. This year will also mark a significant change for the tournament, as electronic line-calling will replace human line judges for the first time in the event’s history. / FROM THE WIRES