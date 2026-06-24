Wizards select Dybantsa with top pick

AJ DYBANTSA is headed to Washington after being selected first overall by the Wizards in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night (Wednesday, June 24, PH time), capping a standout freshman season at BYU and leading a draft class dominated by one-and-done college stars.

According to an Associated Press report, Dybantsa said the night was a chance to celebrate years of hard work before turning his attention to helping rebuild the Wizards.

“Obviously this night is just a celebration of all the hard work I’ve done in the past, and so now I’m going to celebrate,” Dybantsa said.

The 6-foot-9 forward, who averaged a nation-leading 25.5 points per game in his lone season at BYU, highlighted by a 43-point outing that set the school’s freshman scoring record, became the first of a record-tying eight consecutive freshmen selected to open the draft.

“I think down the road we can continue to do this,” Dybantsa said of his draft class. “They are comparing us to a certain amount of draft classes. Obviously we have to see how that plays out and how we do in the league, but if we talk it into existence, I think that would be pretty special.”

Dybantsa, who has drawn comparisons to NBA star Kevin Durant, was announced under his full name, Anicet Dybantsa Jr., in tribute to his father. He briefly appeared to say a prayer after hearing his name called before greeting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and donning a Wizards cap.

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson went second overall to Utah after an injury- and illness-marred freshman campaign. Duke standout Cameron Boozer, the national player of the year, was selected third by Memphis, while North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson rounded out the top four after being picked by Chicago.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who acquired the fifth pick from Indiana, selected Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, while host team Brooklyn chose Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. with the sixth selection.

Michigan trio

Michigan’s national championship team was also well represented. Guard Darius Acuff Jr. went seventh to Sacramento, while Kingston Flemings was selected eighth by Atlanta.

Dallas then picked Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 9, reuniting him with former Wolverines coach Dusty May, who recently took over as Mavericks head coach.

Johnson’s Michigan teammates also heard their names called in the lottery. Golden State selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th pick, while defending champion Oklahoma City drafted 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara at No. 12.

“We got our ultimate goal of winning the national championship and we just got drafted together, all lottery picks,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of my brothers, and I’m very excited to see what our future has for us.”

Cheers and jeers

The festive atmosphere at Barclays Center included loud cheers from fans of both New York teams. Knicks supporters celebrated throughout the night after New York’s NBA championship run, while Nets fans welcomed Brown’s selection after a difficult season.

The loudest boos of the evening were reserved for the San Antonio Spurs, who recently lost to the Knicks in the NBA Finals. Fans jeered when San Antonio went on the clock and again after the Spurs selected Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks added two young prospects as they prepare for life without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the 10th overall pick and is set to acquire Tennessee forward Nate Ament, who was drafted 13th by Miami, as part of the trade package agreed upon Monday for Antetokounmpo. / LBG