WNBA fires back at critics on eligibility issues

THE Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has addressed the critics who attempted to create a narrative regarding transgender women competing in the league.

The league clarified that the WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) mandates that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” However, the agreement does not contain detailed clauses specifying criteria regarding gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

It can be recalled that the two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, publicly claimed they were declaring themselves eligible for the upcoming WNBA Draft, stating that they identify as women.

In response to the growing public debate, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued an internal memo to team presidents and general managers, confirming that the league intends to formally discuss policies surrounding transgender women in women’s basketball moving forward. / RSC