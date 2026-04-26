Wolves near series win

AYO Dosunmu delivered a career-high 43 points to power the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 112-96 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, April 26, 2026 (PH time), moving within one victory of advancing in their Western Conference first-round series, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Stepping up after injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, Dosunmu produced the highest-scoring playoff performance by a reserve in 50 years, lifting Minnesota to a 3-1 series lead. The Timberwolves have now won three straight and can close out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday in Denver.

The game ended on a heated note, with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Minnesota’s Julius Randle ejected following a late confrontation. Jokic reacted angrily after Jaden McDaniels converted a layup with 2.1 seconds remaining and approached him near the Timberwolves’ bench.

Dosunmu’s breakout performance echoed a historic benchmark. It was the best scoring output by a bench player in the playoffs since Fred Brown scored 45 points for Seattle in a 116-111 loss to Phoenix on April 15, 1976.

Dosunmu shot an efficient 13-of-17 from the field, including a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range, and went 12-for-12 from the free-throw line—far exceeding expectations after Minnesota acquired him from Chicago in February.

Naz Reid added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Randle contributed 15 points and nine boards for the Timberwolves.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 30 points, while Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. The Nuggets struggled from long range, shooting just 6-of-27.

Thunder 121, Suns 109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-109 win over the Phoenix Suns, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the AP reported.

The reigning MVP shot 15-of-18 from the field in a highly efficient performance. Ajay Mitchell added 15 points in place of the injured Jalen Williams, while Alex Caruso scored 13 off the bench. Chet Holmgren contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Dillon Brooks led Phoenix with 33 points, while Jalen Green added 26.

The Thunder will look to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Magic, Knicks win

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane scored 25 points each as the Orlando Magic rallied late to defeat the Detroit Pistons 113-105 and take a 2-1 series lead.

Banchero added 12 rebounds and nine assists, while Franz Wagner scored 17 points. Jalen Suggs chipped in 15, and Wendell Carter Jr. posted 14 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his first career postseason triple-double to help the New York Knicks defeat the Atlanta Hawks 114-98 and even their series at 2-2.

Towns finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming only the fourth Knicks player to register a playoff triple-double, joining Walt Frazier, Dick McGuire and Josh Hart. OG Anunoby led New York with 22 points. / LBG