TERRENCE Shannon Jr. notched a career-high 34 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 106-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, PH time) in the opener of their two-game series.

According to the Associated Press, Shannon sparked Minnesota’s turnaround after a sluggish start, scoring 12 points in the second quarter to help the Timberwolves erase an early deficit and take a 59-51 halftime lead.

Rudy Gobert chipped in 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels added 13 points for Minnesota, which bounced back from a home defeat to Chicago on Saturday. LaMelo Ball struggled offensively, finishing with just six points on 2-of-13 shooting after going 7-of-25 against the Bulls.

Deni Avdija paced Portland with 27 points as the Trail Blazers saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Donovan Clingan recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, with his size causing problems for Minnesota, particularly in the early going.

Portland built a 10-point lead in the first half behind Avdija’s drives to the basket, with 22 of the team’s first 41 points coming from inside the paint.

However, Shannon helped turn the tide by spearheading a 21-9 Minnesota run to close the first half. He took charge again early in the fourth quarter, helping the Timberwolves stretch their advantage to 19 points and prompting Portland coach Micah Nori to empty his bench with 7:28 remaining.

Shannon finished with six rebounds and three assists.

Minnesota continued to cope well without star Anthony Edwards, who missed his 10th straight game while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 during his absence, although their five-game winning streak ended against Chicago. Backup guard Jaylen Clark also sat out Monday’s game because of a right hamstring strain.

Nori, a former Minnesota assistant, made his return to Target Center as Portland’s coach.

In other NBA games, Memphis defeated Washington 136-120, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 126-115, and Miami Heat routed Houston Rockets 128-110.

Orlando prevailed over Boston 115-105, while New Orleans Pelicans downed Golden State Warriors 115-94, Philadelphia defeated Brooklyn 135-123, and Phoenix beat Denver 117-105. / LBG