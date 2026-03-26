Wolves rally past Rockets in OT thriller

JULIUS Randle drilled the go-ahead jumper with 8.8 seconds left in overtime as the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a stunning 15-0 closing run to beat the Houston Rockets, 110-108, on Wednesday night (Thursday, March 26, 2026, in PH).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Minnesota erased a 13-point deficit in overtime — the largest comeback in an extra period since detailed play-by-play tracking began in 1997.

Randle, who scored all 24 of his points after halftime, later fouled Kevin Durant on a drive with 3.3 seconds remaining. After Houston opened the game a perfect 23-for-23 from the free-throw line, Durant missed his first attempt short. He intentionally missed the second to try to extend the possession, but the Rockets failed to get off a final shot.

Durant and Alperen Sengun scored 30 points each and sparked a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to give Houston the lead after trailing by 11 with 3½ minutes left. The Rockets (43-29) then scored the first 13 points of overtime before the Timberwolves answered with the game-ending 15-0 burst.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 25 points before exiting with an apparent leg injury. The Timberwolves, who improved to 10-5 this season without Anthony Edwards, were also without several key players late, with Naz Reid ejected, Rudy Gobert fouling out, and Ayo Dosunmu sidelined by a sore calf.

Gobert finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Reid added 14 points and 13 boards for Minnesota (45-28).

Durant, who struggled early and went 2-for-11 before halftime, still made history by passing Dirk Nowitzki for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time regular-season field goals list with 11,177, the AP reported.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 157-137, Los Angeles Lakers won 137-130 over Indiana, Atlanta edged Detroit 130-129 in overtime, Boston Celtics defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 119-109, San Antonio beat Memphis 123-98, Miami topped Cleveland 120-103, Washington defeated Utah 133-110, Portland Trail Blazers routed Milwaukee Bucks 130-99, Denver Nuggets beat Dallas Mavericks 142-135, Los Angeles Clippers downed Toronto Raptors 119-94, and the Golden State Warriors edged the Brooklyn Nets, 109-106. / LBG