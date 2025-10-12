Woods undergoes 7th back surgery

TIGER Woods has undergone his seventh back surgery, this time to replace a collapsed disc in his lower spine that caused pain and mobility issues.

The golf icon revealed the procedure was done in New York, calling it the right move for his health after scans showed disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

It was Woods’ second surgery this year—following an Achilles repair in March—and his second back operation in 13 months.

Woods last played in a playoff loss at the 2024 PNC Championship with his son Charlie. His return remains uncertain, with no word yet on whether he’ll compete in December’s Hero World Challenge or the PNC Championship.

Since a serious car crash in 2021 that shattered his right leg, the 15-time major winner has appeared in only 15 tournaments. / RSC