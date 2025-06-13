Air India plane crashes in Gujarat medical college; 1 dead, 7 missing, 50 injured

ONE person was killed, at least seven people are reported missing, and 50 others were injured on the premises of B J Medical College in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where an Air India flight with 242 people on board crashed Thursday, June 12, 2025, a doctor association said.

“Fifty MBBS students admitted (stable), 4–5 students missing, 2–3 critical in High Dependency Unit/Intensive Care Unit (HDU/ICU), 3–4 relatives of resident doctors missing. Wife of one super-specialist doctor found dead,” reads a brief statement posted on social media by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) Doctors Association.

FAIMA is a national body that represents Resident Doctors' Associations in India.

Senior local government official in Gujarat, Dhananjay Dwivedi, told the media that about 50 injured people from the college premises had been brought to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed immediately after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

The flight, heading for London, departed at 1:38 p.m. local time but went down at an altitude of 825 feet and crashed on the premises of B J Medical College, causing severe damage to the buildings.

Parts of the plane were seen scattered all around the premises.

Meanwhile, one passenger on board the ill-fated plane was rescued alive several hours after the tragedy occurred, confirmed a top police official on Thursday. An earlier report had stated that all people on board the crashed plane were killed.

However, the identity of the lone survivor has not yet been ascertained.

Media reports quoted the official as saying that the passenger sitting in seat number 11A was found alive and had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. (Xinhua)