First ships pass through Strait of Hormuz after U.S.-Iran ceasefire

THE first movements have been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz following the two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, according to real-time ship tracking company MarineTraffic.

The Liberian-flagged cargo ship Daytona Beach departed from Iran's Bandar Abbas port at 8:28 a.m. Turkish time and crossed the Bosphorus at 9:59 a.m. Currently in the Gulf of Oman, the ship's destination is listed as Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates.

The Greek-owned cargo ship NJ Earth passed through the Strait of Hormuz at 11:44 a.m. This movement signals a potential de-escalation in one of the world's most vital maritime oil chokepoints.

Resumption

The temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran also includes Israel. The development follows a period of intense military activity in the region that had previously halted commercial traffic.

Following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and the subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks on several regional countries, which escalated the conflict, US President Donald Trump announced his acceptance of a ceasefire at 1:30 a.m. on April 8.

Negotiations

Trump said they agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz be opened. He noted that the US received a 10-point proposal from Iran and that the document serves as a viable basis for negotiation.

Objectives

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council stated that Iran has achieved its objectives in the war. The council indicated that the regional power is now looking toward a diplomatic resolution to the hostilities.

Timeline

Officials also announced that the goal is to conclude the final negotiations in Islamabad within a maximum of 15 days. Global markets are monitoring the strait closely as more commercial vessels prepare to resume their scheduled routes. PNA