Indonesian President vows to uphold public order, security in accordance with law

INDONESIAN President Prabowo Subianto vowed firm but lawful action to maintain order amid continuing demonstrations in several regions across the country, stressing that the state will uphold public order and security in accordance with the law.

In a press statement on Sunday, August 31, 2025, Prabowo said political parties had already sanctioned members of Parliament involved in misconduct, including the revocation of membership, allowances, and overseas work trips, in response to public concerns.

He also called on the House of Representatives to strengthen dialogue with community leaders and civil society groups to improve communication channels.

Addressing incidents of unrest, the President said the state “must not remain silent if demonstrations degenerate into anarchy,” instructing the Indonesian National Police and Armed Forces to act decisively but within the bounds of law to safeguard people and public facilities.

Prabowo further urged Indonesians to remain calm, avoid provocation, and uphold the spirit of mutual cooperation to preserve national stability and unity. (Xinhua)