Official claims U.S. violated three conditions of peace agreement

BARELY a day after a two-week ceasefire agreement was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Iranian official has accused the United States of violating three of the 10 conditions.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a post on X, objected to the continuation of Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, an alleged drone incursion into Iranian airspace after the ceasefire took effect, and the Trump administration’s assertion that it would not accept any Iranian enrichment capabilities as part of a deal to end the conflict.

Violations

Ghalibaf identified three clauses he said were violated:

Non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-point proposal regarding a ceasefire in Lebanon—described as “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately,” a position also cited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif;

The entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, which was reportedly shot down in the city of Lar in Fars Province, in violation of provisions prohibiting further breaches of Iran’s airspace;

Denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, which was included in the sixth clause of the framework.

Concerns

Sharif, in a separate post on X, confirmed reports of ceasefire violations across the conflict zone, warning that these undermine the spirit of the peace process.

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed, so that diplomacy can take a leading role in achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said.

Rebuttal

Vice President JD Vance, speaking to reporters, said the United States never stated that Lebanon was included in the ceasefire terms.

“If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart over a conflict where they were getting hammered over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them and which the United States never said was part of the ceasefire, that’s ultimately their choice. We think that would be dumb, but that’s their choice,” Vance said.

Diplomacy

The accusations come at a critical juncture for the two-week truce, as regional leaders seek to stabilize the situation following months of escalating tensions. While Iran insists the U.S. is failing to meet its commitments, Washington maintains that the scope of the agreement was clearly defined and does not extend to the actions of third-party actors in Lebanon. MVG