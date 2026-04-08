Trump agrees to 2-week ceasefire on condition that Hormuz be opened

WASHINGTON -- In a post on his Truth Social account, US President Donald Trump made an important announcement regarding the Pakistan-mediated talks with Iran, just hours before the deadline he set for Iran expired.

Trump stated that the negotiations between the two countries, led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, had yielded positive results.

The US President stated that he accepted Pakistan's proposal, which included a halt to possible attacks tonight and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "I agree to suspend bombing and attacks against Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a bilateral ceasefire."

Claiming that he had already achieved his military objectives in Iran and that he was close to reaching an agreement on a "long-term" peace with Iran, Trump stated, "We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and we believe it is a viable basis for negotiation."

Noting that almost all past disputes between the US and Iran have been resolved through agreement, Trump stated, "This two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and completed."

Trump also added that it would be an honor for him to represent the countries in the Middle East in "solving a long-standing problem." (PNA/Anadolu)