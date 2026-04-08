Trump warns 50% tariff on Iran arms suppliers

UNITED States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, announced a sweeping foreign policy shift toward Iran, warning that any country found supplying military weapons to the Middle Eastern nation will face an immediate 50 percent tariff on all goods exported to the U.S.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the policy will be enforced “with no exclusions or exemptions,” as part of efforts to isolate Iran from external military support.

He described recent developments as a “very productive” regime change and claimed the U.S. will work closely with Iran moving forward, including ensuring that uranium enrichment ceases and that deeply buried nuclear material is secured with the help of U.S. forces.

Trump added that key nuclear sites remain under “exacting” satellite surveillance by the Space Force and said negotiations are ongoing on tariff and sanctions relief, with agreements reportedly reached on several points.

He framed the move as a step toward stability, calling it a “big day for world peace,” and signaled plans for U.S. involvement in Iran’s reconstruction, including managing trade flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

The President also projected strong economic prospects, saying reconstruction efforts could usher in a “Golden Age of the Middle East,” as Washington maintains a presence to oversee the transition. (MVG)