US Centcom announces blockade of all Iranian ports as of April 13

US Central Command (Centcom) announced Sunday that it will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET (1400GMT).

"US Central Command (Centcom) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation," it said on the US social media company X’s platform.

Saying "the blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas," it added that it will include all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

"Centcom forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it noted.

The command said it will notify commercial ships ahead of the blockade, advising all vessels in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz to monitor maritime broadcasts and contact US naval forces if needed.

US President Donald Trump said late Sunday that other nations are working alongside the United States to prevent Iran from selling oil, as a blockade is set to take effect Monday.

"A lot of very good things are happening with regard to the Strait of Hormuz," Trump told reporters after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

On the Iran ceasefire, Trump claimed "it's holding well," adding that Iran's military has been "destroyed."

"Their whole Navy is underwater," he added.

Confirming that a blockade would kick in the following morning, he said: "Other nations are working so that Iran will not be able to sell oil. And that will be very effective."

The president also noted that many tankers were rerouting to avoid the strait.

"There are many boats heading toward our country to fill up with oil and then go and take it. So they're not going to go through the Hormuz Strait," he said.

He further claimed that the US has "more oil than Russia and Saudi Arabia" combined and said that is the reason for the tankers heading towards the US to "fill up.”

Arguing that Iran is "in very bad shape," he also claimed that Tehran is "very desperate" to reach a deal.

Asked whether Iran would come back to the negotiation table, Trump responded: "I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine."

"The manufacturing capability for missiles and drones is largely defeated," he said about Iran's military capabilities and claimed that Tehran "broke their promise" about peace talks.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan early Sunday without reaching an agreement.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since February 28. Iran launched retaliatory strikes in Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was recently announced. (Anadolu via PNA)