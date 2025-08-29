US ends small parcel tariff exemption

THE US tariff exemption for packages under 800 U.S. dollars ended on Friday, August 29, 2025.

During a six-month transition, postal shippers can opt to pay a flat duty of 80 to 200 dollars per package, depending on the country of origin, according to officials of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Friday, US Customs and Border Protection will begin applying standard duty rates to all international parcel imports, regardless of value. This action expands the Trump administration's decision earlier this year to revoke the de minimis exemption for shipments from China.

Effective on Friday, August 29, imported goods sent through means other than the international postal network that are valued at or under 800 US dollars and that would otherwise qualify for the de minimis exemption will be subject to all applicable duties.

For goods shipped through the international postal system, packages will instead be subject to a duty equal to the effective tariff rate applicable to the country of origin, or a duty ranging from 80 to 200 dollars per item.

When asked whether Trump might reconsider the move, a senior official confirmed on Thursday during a press briefing that the end of the de minimis exemption is a "permanent change," adding that any push to restore the exemption for trusted trading partner countries was "dead on arrival."

The Universal Postal Union announced on Tuesday that 25 member countries have suspended postal shipments to the United States, citing uncertainties linked to planned changes by the US administration to its rules on customs clearance of imports valued less than 800 US dollars. (Xinhua)