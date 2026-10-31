Wounded Wolves face ex-tormentor Spurs

THE Minnesota Timberwolves will storm the home turf of the San Antonio Spurs for the first time since their Western Conference semis showdown last season in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Timberwolves play the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for their first matchup of the 2026-27 NBA season on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, PH time), without key star Anthony Edwards, who underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his ailing right knee.

It can be recalled that the Spurs eliminated the Timberwolves and ended their season in Game 6 of the West semis, led by 7-foot-4

Victor Wembanyama.

Timberwolves superstar Edwards pledged to develop his defense this season working alongside defense specialists, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and the 2023-24 All-Defensive team member forward Jaden McDaniels.

However, the Timberwolves would have to wait for Edwards’ comeback to show his improved defensive arsenal against the rival Spurs following surgery.

Edwards had a debridement procedure performed on his knee, which is a minimally invasive measure used to clean, smooth, or remove damaged cartilage, bone spurs, or loose joint fragments from the knee joint to relieve pain and improve mobility.

Timberwolves said in a statement that Edwards is expected to make a full recovery but did not denote a time frame for his potential return.

Minnesota posted a 49-33 (win-loss) record last season to finish eighth. They upset the Denver Nuggets in the first round before being eliminated by the Spurs in the

second round.

On the other hand, the Spurs made their first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years, where they were eventually defeated by the New York Knicks.

Led by Wembanyama alongside De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, the Spurs carry a massive mission this season.

Wembanyama shared that their 1-4 NBA Finals loss to the Knicks served as his primary motivation to get even better this season.

Both the Spurs and the Timberwolves currently hold matching 3-2 records in the early stretch of the season. / RSC