Wrist woes keep Alcaraz out of tourney

DEFENDING champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a lingering right wrist injury that has kept him out of action since April, the Associated Press reported.

The world No. 2 from Spain had been hoping to return in time to defend his title in the ATP Masters 1000 event, a key tune-up tournament ahead of the US Open.

“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement. “We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

Alcaraz has not competed since the Barcelona Open in April. The injury forced him to skip the French Open and the entire grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

Despite his withdrawal from Cincinnati, Alcaraz remains entered in the US Open, where he is the defending champion. Recent photos and videos posted on social media had fueled hopes of his return after showing the seven-time Grand Slam champion back on the practice courts.

The Cincinnati Open begins on Aug. 11. / LBG