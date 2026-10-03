WTA announces equal prize money for 2027

STARTING next year, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments will match the prize money of men’s events.

The Italian Open and other major tournaments will offer equal payouts following the recent announcement by the WTA.

The move aligns the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and Italian Open with other combined 1000-level events in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and China.

Equal pay

The United Cup and the four Grand Slams also offer equal prize money to women and men.

“Achieving equal prize money across all combined WTA 1000 tournaments is a major milestone for tennis,” said WTA chair Valerie Camillo in a press release.

Filipino contender

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala competes in WTA 1000 tournaments. This year, she played in the National Bank Open and Cincinnati Open.

In 2027, the WTA calendar will feature 55 tournaments across 26 countries and territories. The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, for at least three years starting in 2027. / RSC