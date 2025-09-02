Xi calls for fairer world order

TIANJIN — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), calling on countries to work together for a more just and equitable global governance system.

Xi made the remarks while chairing the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus” Meeting in Tianjin, where the SCO held the largest summit in its 24-year history. Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations attended.

The GGI is the fourth landmark global initiative proposed by Xi in recent years, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi outlined five principles of the GGI: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on concrete actions.

Old problems

While the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged, the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world, Xi said. He added that new threats and challenges are increasing, placing the world in a new period of turbulence and transformation.

“Global governance has come to a new crossroads,” he said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. Xi stressed the need to firmly safeguard the status and authority of the UN, and to ensure its key role in global governance.

He said all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance.

“There should be no double standards, and the house rules of a few countries must not be imposed upon others,” Xi said.

He called for stronger efforts to address common challenges, narrow the North-South gap and safeguard the shared interests of all nations.

Xi urged the SCO to take the lead in carrying out the GGI and remain a force for stability in a volatile world.

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, said the SCO offers “a compelling alternative to zero-sum thinking,” emphasizing “listening over dictating, solidarity over supremacy, and shared growth over isolated gains.”

Founded in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has expanded from six founding members into the world’s largest regional organization, covering more than 50 areas of cooperation with a combined economic output of nearly $30 trillion.

Xi urged the group to promote open cooperation globally. “We should continue to dismantle walls, not erect them; we should seek integration, not decoupling. We should advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” he said.

China, Xi added, will share opportunities from its vast market and continue to implement the action plan for high-quality economic and trade cooperation within the SCO.

China’s investment stock in other SCO member states has exceeded $84 billion, and its annual bilateral trade with them has surpassed $500 billion. / XINHUA