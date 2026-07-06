Yanon absorbs 2nd straight loss

ABUBAKAR Yanon suffered his second straight loss after Japanese fighter Hayate Kaji stopped him in the eighth round last Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a competitive bout between two aggressive fighters, with both enjoying their moments throughout the contest.

Yanon appeared to gain the upperhand early, rocking Kaji with a solid left in the second round before stunning him again with a right in the fourth.

However, in the eighth and final round, Kaji landed a left that forced Yanon to retreat. Although Yanon did not appear seriously hurt, the referee stepped in and waved off the fight at the 1:00 mark of the round.

The 21-year-old Yanon, known for his punching power, immediately protested the stoppage, insisting to the referee that he was not hurt by the punch.

With the defeat, Yanon dropped to 8-3 with seven knockouts, while Kaji improved to 17-2 with 11 knockouts.

The loss was Yanon’s second in a row, following a unanimous decision defeat to Perlito Exclamada Jr. in his previous bout. / EKA