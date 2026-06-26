Yoon surges ahead with record-tying 63

SOUTH Korea’s Ina Yoon matched the best score in Women’s PGA Championship history with a stunning nine-under-par 63 on Friday, June 28, 2026 (PH time), to seize a two-shot lead after the opening round of the season’s third major, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The 23-year-old Yoon, who is still seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, birdied five of her final six holes at Hazeltine National Golf Club, finishing with a flourish on a day that produced several low scores.

Australia’s Karis Davidson carded a career-best 65 to sit alone in second place. Davidson, who completed her round more than four hours after Yoon, recorded eight birdies in near-ideal scoring conditions.

Alexa Pano and A Lim Kim shared third place after shooting 67, while Aline Krauter, Hye-Jin Choi and Megan Kang opened with 68s.

“Just trying to go out there and make solid swings,” Pano said after posting an eagle and three birdies on the back nine. “My goal for this week was just to really focus on where my feet are and focus on the shot at hand.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who is attempting to become only the third woman to win the year’s first three major championships, opened with a 70.

According to AP, Yoon’s 63 matched the tournament record previously achieved by Korda in 2021 and Patty Sheehan in 1984. It also ranks among the lowest opening rounds ever recorded in a women’s major championship.

Ranked No. 39 in the world, Yoon admitted she exceeded her own expectations.

“I just hit the golf ball and it just dropped in the hole and it was really an awesome experience,” Yoon said. “Just try to think nothing. Focus on what I need to do. Focus on process. That part I think I did great today.”

Davidson, a 27-year-old Australian seeking her maiden LPGA title, credited her accuracy and hot putter for her breakthrough round.

“Hit a lot of fairways. Hit a lot of greens. Putting was pretty on today. Really felt like I was going to hole everything,” Davidson said. “So it was a pretty perfect round.”

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, ranked No. 2 in the world and still chasing her first major title, shot a 69 to remain firmly in contention.

Korda’s round was highlighted by a costly double bogey at the par-4 16th after her tee shot found the water.

“I just overturned it,” Korda said. “It’s a pretty intimidating tee shot, and I just didn’t really like the way I hit it off the start.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Doherty recorded a hole-in-one at the 17th hole on her way to an even-par 72, one of the memorable moments of the opening round. / LBG