Zverev claims first Grand Slam title

GERMANY’S Alexander Zverev finally captured his first Grand Slam title after outlasting Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a five-set thriller, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, in the French Open men’s singles final on Monday, June 8, 2026 (PH time).

According to Xinhua, the second-seeded Zverev became the first German man in the Open Era to win the Roland Garros singles crown, ending a string of heartbreaks in major finals.

“Now no matter what happens, I will always be a Grand Slam champion, and nobody can take that away from me,” Zverev said after the victory. “Maybe my mind will just be a little bit calmer when I play a final.”

The 29-year-old German had previously fallen short in the championship matches of the 2020 US Open, the 2024 French Open, and the 2025 Australian Open.

Xinhua reported that Zverev made a dominant start, taking the opening set in just 31 minutes. However, the 24-year-old Cobolli, seeded 10th and playing in his first Grand Slam final, gradually settled into the match and claimed the second set to level the contest.

Zverev regained control by winning the third set, but Cobolli forced a decider after battling through a tense fourth-set tiebreak. The Italian erased a 3-1 deficit in the breaker and sealed the set with a forehand winner down the line.

“I just closed my eyes,” Cobolli joked when recalling the shot.

Despite seeing another lead slip away in a major final, Zverev responded emphatically in the fifth set. He broke Cobolli twice early and held firm despite physical struggles and mounting pressure.

“I was cramping. I was struggling physically a little bit, even though I don’t think the cramps were physical. I think they were more mental,” Zverev said. “I was very tightened up. I was very emotional. I was a bit unstable also in the fourth set.”

Zverev later said those difficult moments helped him play more freely as the match wore on.

“I actually think that the cramps helped me in a way. I think that I let go. I kind of hit my shots a bit more,” he said.

Cobolli, meanwhile, capped a breakthrough tournament that is expected to propel him into the world’s top 10 for the first time.

“Sascha [Zverev] is here since ten years, and he made a lot of great results. I think he deserves a Grand Slam for what he did in his career,” Cobolli said.

Zverev is the second first-time Grand Slam singles champion crowned at Roland Garros this year after Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva won the women’s title on Saturday.

After converting his second championship point, Zverev fell to the clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier, a venue that has brought both pain and redemption during his career.

“This court is very, very special to me,” Zverev said. “I was laying on this court with an injury that I didn’t know if I will ever come back from. I lost a Grand Slam final here. All of those memories for me, they’re not wiped out. They’re still with me, but this one will beat all of them.” / LBG