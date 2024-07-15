CIAC eyes P32-B concert stadium

CLARK International Airport Corporation (CIAC) announced on July 13, 2024 that it will build a 40-hectare stadium for concerts especially for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour in 2028.

The stadium is seen to be just a walking distance from the Clark International Airport. The initial cost is P32 billion and the project is eyed to be finished by 2028.

CIAC said it did a lot of promotions for this project as it needed support from both public and private agencies.

CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Arrey Perez said the project will not be for entertainment and business industry only, but is also meant to support the growth of Clark International Airport, as well as the economy of the Philippines.

A netizen supported the plan, saying as a Filipino and music loving industry, “we need a bigger and more visible stadium in the country.”

Another netizen commented, though, that it is not necessary and that “we should prioritize more on addressing the societal issues that we have rather than this stadium.”

"Not to be a hater or anything but…the stadium is literally useless right now. Thousands of Filipinos are going through poverty, lack of education, homelessness, lack of job opportunities, etc., yet they invest in a…stadium? We have bigger problems than needing a new stadium,” a netizen said in a Twitter post. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)