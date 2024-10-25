1 dead, 1 missing in CL due to 'Kristine'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Office of Civil Defense in Central Luzon on Friday reported two casualties in the region following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

In its situational report No. 5 issued at 6 am on October 25, the OCD said that one individual was reported dead in the Province of Zambales and one was reported missing in the Province of Bulacan.

The report also said that a total of 60,447 families or 173,703 individuals were affected in 218 barangays in the provinces of Aurora (110), Bataan (??, Bulacan (51), Nueva Ecija (11), Pampanga

(12), Tarlac (2) and Zambales (24).

The agency said that a total of 1,363 families or 4,073 individuals were evacuated in 43

barangays in the provinces of Aurora (22), Bataan (1), Bulacan (2), Pampanga (6), and Zambales (12).

Of these, some 5,130 families or 15,744 persons are currently staying in 240 evacuation centers across the region.

Additional 1,439 families or 4,747 individuals, not staying in evacuation centers, were affected by the typhoon.

The OCD said that the provinces of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac and Zambales are under red alert status, where light to moderate rains and winds are expected to be experienced.

The provinces of Nueva Ecija and Pampanga; and Angeles City are under blue alert status, where light rains with light winds will prevail.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, or Pagasa said that Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) was estimated at 125 kms west northwest of Bacnotan, La Union. The storm maintained its strength as it accelerates over the sea west of northern Luzon.

"Kristine" is forecast to move west northwestward to westward over the next 48 hours and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday afternoon.

Moderate to heavy rainfall outlook is forecast in the provinces of Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Bataan.

"In the extended outlook, there is a developing forecast situation wherein Kristine will be looping over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday and move generally eastward towards the general direction of the PAR region. However, this scenario heavily depends on the behavior of the tropical cyclone east of the PAR region," Pagasa said.

With the prevailing weather conditions, Malacañang has suspended anew classes at all levels and work in government offices in the entire Luzon for Friday.