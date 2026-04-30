1 dead, 2 injured in CSF road crash

A college student died while two others were injured after a motorcycle and a trailer truck collided along MacArthur Highway in the City of San Fernando on Thursday morning, April 30.

Rochelle Fernando, operations chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said two female were riding a motorcycle and heading toward the City of San Fernando when the accident happened.

Initial investigation showed that the trailer truck allegedly swerved onto the opposite lane, causing the crash that also involved another male motorcycle rider.

Fernando said rescue teams immediately responded after receiving a report, which was monitored through a CCTV camera.

“Agad po namin dinala sa ospital pero ‘yung isang victim nadeclare pong dead on arrival ng doktor,” said Fernando.

She added that the other female victim remains confined in the hospital in critical condition, while the male rider signed a waiver refusing to be transported to the hospital.

The truck driver was placed under custody as authorities continued their investigation.