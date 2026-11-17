Ten public schools in Angeles City have received additional equipment for digital learning.

Mayor Jon Lazatin turned over the 400 computer tablets donated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to

Department of Education (DepEd) Angeles.

The gadgets will be distributed to identified schools in need of additional equipment, the city government said.

In coordination with the Angeles City Schools Division Office (SDO), 10 public schools were selected to receive 10 tablets each.

The schools include Teodoro P. Tinio Elementary School, Virgen de los Remedios Elementary School, Enrica Sandico Elementary School, Cutcut Elementary School, Tacondo Elementary School, Cutud Elementary School, Leoncia Village Integrated School, Salapungan Elementary School, Cuayan Elementary School, and Abelardo G. Tinio Elementary School.

The devices are expected to help expand students’ access to digital learning materials, online research, and other academic activities.

The tablets may also provide additional support to teachers in integrating technology into their teaching methods.

The local government expressed its gratitude to PAGCOR for the donation. It also vowed to pursue partnerships with other institutions and government agencies to support public schools and address the needs of students in the modern learning environment.