10 barangays to join 'Ligligan Parul' 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Ten barangays from this capital city will showcase their best on colors, lights and music in this year's "Ligligan Parul" or Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) to be held at the Robinsons Starmills grounds anew on December 16.

The world-renowned GLF will feature barangays Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Jose, San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Niño, and Telabastagan with their respective master lantern makers, electricians and rotor craftsmen.

Last year, Barangay San Juan bagged its first ever championship and brought home the grand cash prize of P300,000 and the revolving trophy.

Barangay Telabastagan was first runner up bagging P200,000, while Barangay Sta. Lucia won P100,000 for the second runner-up finish.

Last October 16, the villages and their respective lantern-making teams each received the P350,000 subsidy from the city government to help them defray the huge costs in making the giant lanterns.

Each of them also received 1,300 bulbs from Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation, this year's official GLF lighting partner.

Each giant lantern, measuring about 20 feet in height, uses around 8,000 to 10,000 light bulbs which are run by several rotors in sync with music of the competing baranghay's choice.