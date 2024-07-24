10-M residents in CL register under PhilSys

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 10,155,144 residents in Central Luzon have registered in the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The PSA said the registration is 87.8 percent of the target population for the region as of June 30 this year.

About 83,020 children equating to roughly 11 percent of the 771,636 total population of 1 to 4-year-olds were registered based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing.

About 61 percent of registered individuals have received their physical IDs from PhilSys, which was launched in 2021 under the National ID program.

The program aims to register underserved sectors to ensure that all can avail of benefits from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

The PSA-DSWD partnership helps maximize the attendance of 4Ps beneficiaries, who often lack ID cards.

The PSA encourages all parents to register their children to the nearest PhilSys registration center in provincial offices.

The agency also urged individuals without a national ID to register as it conducts house-to-house registration to reach more individuals.

The PSA accepts supporting documents such as birth certificates, police clearances, barangay clearances, and other certificates to establish identity when applying for a national ID.

For those still awaiting their IDs, Divino recommended visiting the Philippine Postal Corporation's website at www.national-id.gov.ph to track the status using their PhilSys Number or ePhilID.

The PSA also urged the public to participate in the ongoing 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System (PopCen-CBMS) in Central Luzon, which will update the country’s population inventory and the list of beneficiaries of social protection initiatives.