10 villages to compete in Giant Lantern Fest

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Ten villages in this capital city are set to compete in the upcoming Giant Lantern Festival (GLF) set on December 14, 2024.

The participating barangays include Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Jose, San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Niño, and Telabastagan.

The contenders were officially presented by the GLF Executive Committee on Thursday, November 7.

On the same day, the event committee signed a Memorandum of Agreement with its partners.

Each barangay received P400,000 cash subsidy from the city government and 1,000 pieces of LED bulbs from a light company.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said the city government decided to increase the subsidy for the barangays in response to the rising cost of raw materials in producing the lanterns.

“Ito rin parte ng commitment natin sa patuloy na pagsuporta sa lantern industry at sa tourism ng ating siyudad,” Caluag said.

She added that the team of lantern makers from each barangay, together with the city government and the GLF Executive Committee, are gearing for a more spectacular lights competition this December.

“Every year, we make sure na mas maganda at mas bongga ang GLF and this year, siguradong level-up talaga tayo,” the mayor said.