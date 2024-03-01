100-K motorists join MPTC holiday promo

CLARK FREEPORT — The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said announce that the excitement for MPTC Holideals 2024 has reached new heights, with over 100,000 participants now qualified to win extraordinary prizes.

In its extended holiday promotion, MPTC said it gives motorists another reason to enjoy the drive as they stand to experience the joy of winning a brand-new car or other amazing cash prizes.

In partnership with Chevrolet Philippines, two lucky winners will get to drive away with a brand-new Chevrolet Tracker LS.

In addition to these sleek rides, MPTC is also giving away more than P3 Million worth of cash prizes, with 10 winners walking away with P100,000 each, while 40 winners take home P50,000 each.

MPTC said joining the promo is a breeze, as all the motorists have to do is use the MPT DriveHub app, link their Easytrip RFID account, reload and pass at least four times through any MPTC tollways: CCLEX, NLEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, and CAVITEX C5 LINK during the promo period. For each reload of P200 denomination via the MPT DriveHub App, users earn an additional 1 point (non-cumulative).

The accumulated points act as golden tickets, increasing the chances of winning in the grand raffle draw.

New users may simply download the MPT DriveHub app and link an Easytrip or CCLEX RFID, to instantly receive 2 points.

MPT DriveHub app is available via the App Store (https://apple.co/3mBkwb6) or Google Play Store (https://bit.ly/MPTDriveHubPlayStore).

"We're gearing up to raffle off cash prizes and two brand-new cars! Don't miss your shot at winning; simply download the MPT DriveHub app and link your Easytrip RFID or CCLEX RFID account. With DriveHub, you can easily monitor your balance, reload, access the 24/7 hotline, receive advisories, and stay updated with other useful information while using our tollways. Given that most of our motorists use smartphones, having the DriveHub app is our way of enhancing customer support through a digital platform that's readily available for tollroad users," Rogelio L. Singson, president and chief executive officer of MPTC, said.

Don’t miss out on this longest holiday celebration ever. Promo runs from December 8, 2023, to March 7, 2024. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-179965 Series of 2023.

For the latest updates and more details, please visit website, www.mptdrivehub.com.ph, or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/metropacifictollways, https://www.facebook.com/MPTDriveHubPH,

https://www.facebook.com/easytripPH, https://www.facebook.com/NLEXexpressways, https://www.facebook.com/cavitexpressway, https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCALAX,

https://www.facebook.com/CCLEXexpressway.